Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte ROVAL

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made two starts at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish

In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, five top-10 finishes, and has led five laps so far "This is a big, double-header weekend for us. On Saturday in the Xfinity Series, we will be going for four in-a-row. We are locked into the next round of the playoffs, so it does take a little bit of pressure off everyone. Then on Sunday, we’re hoping to sweep the weekend. The ROVAL is my favorite track on the NASCAR circuit, so I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend." - AJ Allmendinger on the ROVAL