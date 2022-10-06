Thursday, Oct 06

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte ROVAL

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Oct 06 37
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte ROVAL

Bank of America ROVAL 400

The ROVAL Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 9 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made two starts at the Charlotte ROVAL in the NCS and has earned one top-10 finish
  • In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, five top-10 finishes, and has led five laps so far

 

"This is a big, double-header weekend for us. On Saturday in the Xfinity Series, we will be going for four in-a-row. We are locked into the next round of the playoffs, so it does take a little bit of pressure off everyone. Then on Sunday, we’re hoping to sweep the weekend. The ROVAL is my favorite track on the NASCAR circuit, so I’m definitely looking forward to this weekend."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on the ROVAL
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at the ROVAL in the NCS
  • He has earned two top five, three top 10s and has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

 

"We’ve been pretty good at road courses so far this year, and we’ve spent a lot of time on the simulator preparing for them. We’re coming off a string of Top 15s, so hope to capitalize this weekend."

 

- Justin Haley on the ROVAL

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship
  • Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, 20 top five and 43 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 398 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 315 laps            
  • Hemric: 66 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made two starts at the ROVAL in the NXS
  • Cassill has earned four top five and 10 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“We’ve been doing a ton of work on all the road courses this year at Kaulig Racing. We’ve had a few really great runs on all the road courses this year, and our teammate AJ (Allmendinger), has won a few of them. I feel like we are in a good spot heading in to the ROVAL weekend."

 

- Landon Cassill on the ROVAL
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned two top-five finishes and has led 21 laps led at the Charlotte ROVAL across three starts

 

  • Hemric has earned two top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season

“I’m super excited for the ROVAL this weekend and to race in front of family and friends. We understand the situation and where we stand in the playoffs. There’s no better time to go have one of our best weeks of the year at my home track."

 

- Daniel Hemric on the ROVAL

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has earned three wins in-a-row at the ROVAL,
  • He has led 53 laps at the Charlotte ROVAL
  • Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 315 laps, recorded four wins, 14 top five and 25 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NCS: Rodney Childers Gets Four-Race Suspension and Fined $100,000, Team Docked 100 points Following Talladega; NCWTS Crew Chief Andrew Abbott Indefinitely Suspended DEX Imaging Team Aiming for Good Results at the ROVAL »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.