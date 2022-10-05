NASCAR announced penalties following its race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on Wednesday. The two penalties announced impacted a team in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series garages.

Crew chief Rodney Childers of the No. 4 NCS team has been fined $100,000 and suspended from the next four NASCAR Cup Series championship points events. Team and driver have been assessed with the loss of 100 points.

The L2 penalty covered sections 14.1 C&D&Q Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules; 14.5 A&C&G Body Note: Modification of a single source supplied part.

Crew chief Andrew Abbott of the No. 20 NCWTS team has been indefinitely suspended for violating sections 4.3.A & 4.4.E: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct. As part of the reinstatement process, Abbott must complete “a NASCAR-mandated anger management training” as a pre-requisite to reinstatement.