2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Advance

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Advance NK Photography Photo

The Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway this weekend marks the final playoff race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12.

When Ross Chastain climbs behind the wheel of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet on Sunday at Charlotte, he will start the race 28 points above the playoff cutoff line.

All he needs to do is run a clean 109 laps and finish in the ninth position, no matter what happens with his competitors. Once the checkered flag flies on Sunday evening, four drivers will have their 2022 championship hopes eliminated.

Adding to an already intense weekend, Sunday marks the first time the Next Gen car has raced on the unique Roval at Charlotte. While Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez have both found success at road course events this season, the Roval presents a challenge because it's not a traditional road course.

The Alva, Florida native earned his first Cup Series career win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas on March 27. Chastain had a thrilling three-wide battle in the closing laps to secure his and Trackhouse Racing's first Cup win.

Chastain and teammate Suárez are third and seventh in points going into the Charlotte Roval. If they remain in the top-eight they will advance to the next playoff round that begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct., 16.

Chastain is looking for a third win to go along with his COTA win in March and his April win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. So far this season, he has accumulated 11 top-fives, 17 top 10s and 621 laps led.

Last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Chastain led a race-high 36 laps in route to a fourth-place finish at the 2.66-mile track. The No. 1 driver also earned five bonus points in Stage 2 to help pad his points position leading into this weekend's race at Charlotte.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 2 p.m. ET.
 

USA Network's "Race for the Championship"

Watch Ross Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez in upcoming episodes of USA Network's "Race for The Championship." The unscripted documentary follows Chastain, Suárez and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams.

USA Network will air a new episode on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

How do you feel going into the Charlotte Roval?

"I feel ready to win. I'm ready to jump back in the Chevy simulator and brush up on a few things. That's been the road course that I've been focused on the most. I've focused a lot on road courses in my career, but I haven't shown the speed at that course like I have at other ones. So I'm looking for that next step there in speed for overall raw lap times."

Road courses have seen aggressive racing all year. Lots of drivers pushed off and things like that. You don't really have that option because of the Roval layout. Are you expecting that same kind of aggression?

"We'll just have to be mindful of what is around our No. 1 Chevy. We need to know at all times what is going on. We'll be aware of the points and not put ourselves in the position to fall out of the race. Aside from the that, we'll just go and try and make fast laps."

 

2022 Playoff Standings Before Race 3 of 3 in Round of 12
 

Trackhouse Racing Marks 100th and 101st Entry at Charlotte Roval

Trackhouse Racing marks its 100th and 101st entries in NASCAR Cup Series races Sunday when Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain fire their engines on the Roval at Charlotte.

Trackhouse began as a single car team in 2021 with Suárez behind the wheel. After Justin Marks, team owner and founder, purchased the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing, Trackhouse began competing as a two-car team in 2022 adding Ross Chastain as a driver.

Kimi Raikkonen drove one race under the team's PROJECT91 banner at Watkins Glen in August.

Chastain and Suárez have so far combined for three wins, 17 top-five and 29-top-10 finishes in 2022.

Trackhouse joins Penske Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing as the only teams remaining in the playoffs.

Trackhouse is by far the newest among the teams fielding cars for the playoff drivers.

Trackhouse Racing PR

