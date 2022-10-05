2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Advance

All he needs to do is run a clean 109 laps and finish in the ninth position, no matter what happens with his competitors. Once the checkered flag flies on Sunday evening, four drivers will have their 2022 championship hopes eliminated.

Adding to an already intense weekend, Sunday marks the first time the Next Gen car has raced on the unique Roval at Charlotte. While Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez have both found success at road course events this season, the Roval presents a challenge because it's not a traditional road course.

The Alva, Florida native earned his first Cup Series career win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas on March 27. Chastain had a thrilling three-wide battle in the closing laps to secure his and Trackhouse Racing's first Cup win.

Chastain and teammate Suárez are third and seventh in points going into the Charlotte Roval. If they remain in the top-eight they will advance to the next playoff round that begins next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct., 16.

Chastain is looking for a third win to go along with his COTA win in March and his April win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. So far this season, he has accumulated 11 top-fives, 17 top 10s and 621 laps led.

Last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Chastain led a race-high 36 laps in route to a fourth-place finish at the 2.66-mile track. The No. 1 driver also earned five bonus points in Stage 2 to help pad his points position leading into this weekend's race at Charlotte.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 2 p.m. ET.