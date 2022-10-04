Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Charlotte Roval Advance

You’ve had some of the best runs of your career on road courses, everywhere from your rookie year in the Cup Series on the Roval, down through the Xfinity, Truck, ARCA and K&N ranks. Does that give you extra confidence when you go to road courses? “I’ve always loved the road-course races and I feel like I’ve actually been pretty close to winning a few and I still haven’t won one. That’s probably the one thing in my career up to now that I really want to try and check off, to have a road-course win. I feel like, every single one I’ve been to, we’ve run pretty solid and I’ve been happy with it. There are so many things that have to go right to win a road-course race with the strategy, and people are running off course and running into you and spinning out. It’s just the races are so crazy that you have to have a lot of things go right, so I definitely want to try and check off that road-course win. That would be huge.” You had a solid top-10 on the Roval in your first-ever Cup Series race there in 2020. What do you remember about that day, and how do you feel about your progress in perfecting your road-racing craft? “What I remember most is that we had a lot of ups and downs in that race, which is typical on road courses, in general, especially on the Roval and especially on restarts. There’s always a lot going on and the potential for mayhem is always there. The crew stuck with it all race long and we ended up with a top-10 that we could feel good about. And I think one of the bigger positives that came out of that day was that we learned some things with regard to road-course racing that definitely carried on over into these last two seasons with all the road-course races we had on the schedule. We had a solid day in our last road-course race at Watkins Glen, so I can’t wait to get to the Roval, and the team feels the same way.” How would you evaluate the road-course program at SHR? “I would say, for us as an organization, we’ve been solid in the road-course races. You definitely always want to be better, but I feel like we’ve been in the mix more often than not, at least. I feel like we can run top-10 most of the time and, from there, it’s just a matter of one adjustment and one thing going right on pit road and you’re in the top-five and looking for a win. So I think it’s just a matter of fine-tuning it a little bit, but I’ve been pretty happy with our road-course cars. It’s just a matter of having the whole race play out right.” TSC PR