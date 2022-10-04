No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident.

Martin Truex Jr. has posted a pair of top-10 finishes in four career starts on the Charlotte ROVAL. He finished seventh in both 2019 and 2020. In the inaugural race on the 2.28-mile road course, Truex was leading entering the final set of turns before being spun out. The misfortunate dropped him to a 14th-place finish. Last year, he finished 29th after being collected in a late-race accident. TALLADEGA RECAP: Truex finished 26th in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting 22nd, the No. 19 team opted to play it safe during the first two stages. During the final segment, a third lane never materialized and Truex found himself outside the top 20 with no avenue to advance in the closing laps.

Truex finished 26th in last Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. After starting 22nd, the No. 19 team opted to play it safe during the first two stages. During the final segment, a third lane never materialized and Truex found himself outside the top 20 with no avenue to advance in the closing laps. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. SHERRY STRONG: The Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD will feature a special teal design this weekend to recognize Truex’s longtime partner Sherry Pollex and the SherryStrong initiative to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. For more information on SherryStrong, visit www.sherrystrong.org.

The Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD will feature a special teal design this weekend to recognize Truex’s longtime partner Sherry Pollex and the SherryStrong initiative to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. For more information on SherryStrong, visit www.sherrystrong.org. JGR AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Joe Gibbs Racing has recorded three top-five finishes, six top-10s and 52 laps led in 16 combined starts on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Last season, JGR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and fifth.

Joe Gibbs Racing has recorded three top-five finishes, six top-10s and 52 laps led in 16 combined starts on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Last season, JGR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and fifth. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL begins Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about racing on the ROVAL this weekend…

“It’s a very challenging track. There’s not much runoff and the turns are very tight, so you have to be on your game the whole time. For us, we want to continue improving our road course program. It has been a bit of a struggle this year, so we need to keep moving that forward because everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been working very hard to find speed and hopefully we’ll see that this weekend.”

JGR PR