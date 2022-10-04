Chris Buescher | ROVAL Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL.

Buescher at the ROVAL

Buescher makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he’s coming off a P3 finish last fall. In that race Buescher ran top-10 for all of the final stage and picked off five positions in the closing 20 laps to record his now third top-five on a road course.

Prior to 2021, Buescher had finishes of 17 th , 18 th and 20 th at the ROVAL.

He has an average starting position of 14.5 with a career-best 10 th in 2018.

Overall on road courses in the Cup Series, Buescher has six top-10s with a 15.4 average finish. He has four-straight top-10s on road courses with finishes of ninth (Watkins Glen), 10th (Indy), sixth (Road America) and second (Sonoma).

Scott Graves at the ROVAL

Graves will call his fifth race from the ROVAL this weekend, also coming off the career-best third with Buescher there last fall. Otherwise, his best finish at the Charlotte Road Course was 21 st (Daniel Suarez – 2018).

Graves has eight career top-10 finishes on road courses in the Cup Series and four inside the top five with a 17.5 average finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at the ROVAL:

“As I’ve said the last few weeks, we feel really good about our chances with every type of track and race remaining on the schedule, and that is surely the case this weekend with our final road course of the year. Last year we got really close in this race, and since have made huge strides in figuring out road courses, so we feel good about our Fastenal Ford entering the weekend.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 25th at Talladega last weekend after a late pit sequence shuffled him amongst the strong field still remaining.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its 18th appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers 3M, Apex, Widia, Protective Industrial Products (PIP) and Shurtape on Buescher’s No. 17 this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in conjunction with the Kurt Busch Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, both RFK cars this weekend will run pink window nets. At the conclusion of the race, each window net will be autographed and be offered in an auction hosted by the NASCAR Foundation, with proceeds benefitting a local charity. The auction will run live on eBay from Oct. 10-17.

