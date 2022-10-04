Brad Keselowski | ROVAL Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at the ROVAL.

Keselowski at the ROVAL

Keselowski makes his fifth start on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, where he has an average finish of 18.5 with one top-10 – a fifth-place finish in 2019.

Keselowski is coming off a 20 th -place run there last fall, and ran 18 th in the race prior. His fifth-place finish in 2019 came after he qualified 11 th and led three laps en route to the top five, his seventh such finish on a road course in the Cup Series.

Keselowski has a 10.3 average starting position on the ROVAL with two starts inside the top five – a P3 start in 2020, and a P2 start last fall.

Overall on road courses in the Cup Series, Keselowski has 11 top-10s and a 15.9 average finish.

Matt McCall at the ROVAL

McCall will be on the box for his fifth race at the ROVAL. He has a 12.8 average finish with two top-five results – a runner-up finish with Jamie McMurray in 2018, and a fourth-place run in 2020 with Kurt Busch.

McCall’s average starting position stands at 13.5 with two top-10 starts on the ROVAL.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at the ROVAL:

“This weekend is yet another opportunity for our team to improve, show what we’ve done since last time on a road course, and capitalize on the speed we’ve had recently. Our company has shown what we can do on road courses this season, so I expect much of the same success with our Castrol Ford this weekend at our home track.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 24th at Talladega after a late speeding penalty derailed his afternoon.

On the Car

Keselowski and the No. 6 team will run the iconic Castrol colors this weekend in Charlotte. It marks Castrol’s fifth and final appearance on the No. 6 in 2022.

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in conjunction with the Kurt Busch Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, both RFK cars this weekend will run pink window nets. At the conclusion of the race, each window net will be autographed and be offered in an auction hosted by the NASCAR Foundation, with proceeds benefitting a local charity. The auction will run live on eBay from Oct. 10-17.

RFK PR