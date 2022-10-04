Gilliland Takes First Phase for Final Ride in 2022

Gilliland has also raced the First Phase colors at the Bristol dirt race, Talladega, Kansas, the All-Star race at the Texas Motor Speedway, Gateway in St. Louis, Michigan, Daytona in August, again at the Texas Motor Speedway, and finally this weekend at the Charlotte Roval in North Carolina. Gilliland has helped expose First Phase to fans across the country, and he knows how important is to have the partnership during his first season. First Phase has been with me through all the ups-and-downs of this crazy rookie season,” said Gilliland. “I just cannot thank them enough for helping our team build and stick with us. We have grown this year as a team together. It has been challenging and we know that it has been hard on us at times, but we have also seen success, too. We are laying a foundation for the future.” Gilliland hopes that the season finale for First Phase is a great one at the Charlotte Roval. “I’m really just going to lean on my love for road course racing for this weekend,” continued Gilliland. “I am coming into this race raw, but that is how we have been doing it all season. We are just going to try and do what we’ve been doing. That is getting the laps in, pass as many cars as we can, and be there for a good finish at the end. I just want to do that for First Phase and really get everyone talking about us. First Phase deserves a lot of credit this year for being by our side and being a great partner.” Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.