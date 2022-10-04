2022 FRM Talladega II Race Report: McDowell and Gilliland Finish Top 10, Smith Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with 17th

|
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) went superspeedway racing this past weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway as Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, and Michael McDowell all saw high-speed action.
Zane Smith and the No. 38 Love's Travel Stops, PEAK Performance Ford F-150 rebounded to a 17th-place finish after blowing a right-rear tire at the end of Stage Two, leaving Talladega 18 points above the playoff cutline.
Todd Gilliland's Georgia Peanuts No. 38 team grabbed their second top-10 of his rookie season with a seventh-place finish after running inside the top-10 for a majority of Sunday's race.
Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops, PEAK Performance Ford Mustang came up just short of the victory with a close third-place finish, his career-best 12th top-10 of the season.
Zane Smith entered Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race with a 21-point advantage on the cutline, hoping to maintain that gap at the wildcard track, Talladega Superspeedway.
After a good qualifying effort on Friday, Smith started from the fourth position and was able to maintain track position throughout stage one, finishing that stage in the second position and gaining valuable stage points.
On the final lap of the second stage, the No. 38 Love's/PEAK Performance Ford would suffer a flat tire, still finishing that stage in the ninth position. The team would lose track position under the stage break making repairs from the damage caused by the tire, and with a couple of late cautions, Smith was unable to make up ground.
Finishing the race in 17th, Smith exited Talladega with an 18-point buffer on the cutline entering a two-week break for the Truck Series.
“Honestly, I am really happy that we finished this race," said Smith. "It was really close there at the end with that big wreck, but we were able to cross the line and keep a decent points advantage on the cutline heading into Homestead. I'm thankful to Love's and PEAK for coming on board this weekend, and I'm proud of my guys for never giving up after that tire went down, on to Homestead."
FRM PR