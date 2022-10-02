Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs

What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?

“Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”

TRD PR