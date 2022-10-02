Sunday, Oct 02

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Oct 02 3
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH?  “I guess so.  I haven’t seen it yet.  I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side.  I don’t know what to do different.  I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why.  He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving.  I haven’t seen anything yet.  These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways.  You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it.  It’s unfortunate for us.  I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.  We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways.  It’s pretty sad.  I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys.  I don’t think they got any damage or anything.  We’ll just try and keep  it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”

Ford Performance PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.