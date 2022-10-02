Sunday, Oct 02

Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Oct 01 18
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega WBR Photo

Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place.

Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Sunday’s 188-lap race is scheduled to start just after 1 p.m. (2 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 60 and 120.

WBR PR

