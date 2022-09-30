RCR Event Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

This Week’s Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Talladega Superspeedway ... Austin Hill will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and his second of the 2022 season. Hill, the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year, hasn’t had the best results at the Alabama superspeedway in the Xfinity Series but looks to rebound this weekend for the second race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Earlier this season, Hill fell victim to a crash at the track and completed only 110 laps of 124. However, the No. 21 team and all of Richard Childress Racing have been extremely strong on superspeedways this season if it weren’t for bad luck. Hill made five NASCAR Truck Series starts in his career with a best finish of sixth in 2019. Texas Rewind ... Last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Hill made it through a handful of wrecks and chaos on the track and finished runner-up to Noah Gragson. Hill gained two spots in the standings and is now fourth, 30 points above the cutline. Sunoco Rookie of the Year … Austin Hill has officially clinched NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors. Hill joins a long list of prestigious winners including drivers Kevin Harvick (2000) and Austin Dillon (2012), who also won the award under the RCR banner. Women Drive Bennett ... Bennett Transportation & Logistics is proud to have the "Women in the Driver's Seat" (WIDS) paint scheme on Austin Hill's No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Bennett has been a woman-owned company since 1974. Founder and CEO, Marcia G. Taylor, has established her role as a champion for women in the male-dominated transportation industry. She started the WIDS program to advance women in trucking and logistics careers with four pillars: Be Resilient, Be Steadfast, Be Courageous, Be Fierce. There are currently 679 female truck owner operators, contractors and drivers within the Bennett Family of Companies. Bennett offers expansive driving opportunities for women. Visit womendrivebennett.com to apply today. About Bennett Family of Companies ... McDonough, Ga.-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com. Come Hangout with Austin Hill and the Bennett Crew … On Saturday, before the start of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega, come out and visit the Bennett Recruitment Van in the FanZone. Hill will be at the display signing autographs from 12:15 p.m. CT to 12:30 p.m. CT. Bennett will have No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics swag for fans! AUSTIN HILL QUOTE: You had a strong runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway to kick off the Playoffs and now the series heads to a superspeedway. Where’s your head at after the last week as you get ready to race on a track like Talladega Superspeedway? “It definitely stung to finish second at Texas Motor Speedway because I felt like if we had more laps, I could have caught up to Noah Gragson. We just ran out of laps at the end. Our car was fast, and my pit crew and team were absolutely on it all day. It was definitely nice to start off the NASCAR Playoffs with a second-place finish, especially with us heading to Talladega this weekend. Anything can happen there so a points cushion is nice but definitely not enough when it comes to that track. It was certainly the momentum our team needed to kick things off. Our superspeedway program has been really good all season long. I mean, RCR as a whole has been great on superspeedways, so I’m looking forward to Talladega. I’ve been doing work in the simulator and I'm going to do exactly what I’ve done at all the superspeedway races this season and hopefully we park it in Victory Lane, just like we did in Daytona. I know I’ve got to be smart and stay out of the craziness so I can be right up there at the end. I have a good feeling about it and I know my guys are ready.”