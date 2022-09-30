Summit Racing Equipment expands partnership with Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today an existing partnership with its NHRA Top Fuel team with Summit Racing Equipment will expand into RWR’s NASCAR Cup Series program.



The Summit Racing Equipment logo will be showcased on the RWR No. 15 entry, driven by JJ Yeley, in this weekend’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Through this partnership, Summit Racing Equipment will access the broad fan base of NASCAR to reach further into the realms of high-performance enthusiasts. Summit Racing is well-known for its support of racers across multiple categories of motorsports. Now, through its partnership with RWR, Summit Racing will access NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar, IMSA Sportscar and World Supercross all through a single conduit.



“This is an incredible example of how RWR can take marketing partners to new levels across multiple forms of motorsports through a single source,” said Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing. “Summit Racing Equipment is a particularly unique company to employ this approach, given its diversity of products available within their retail line up. Summit Racing’s products offer solutions for motorcycle, oval, road course and drag racing enthusiasts, as well as servicing both dirt and asphalt racing needs. RWR has invested heavily into different forms of motorsports and is the perfect solution for companies looking to reach them all with a single solution.”



“We have a great partnership with Clay Millican and Rick Ware Racing,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “We appreciate the opportunity to expand that partnership with JJ Yeley for the Yellawood 500. We’re thrilled to be part of this event with an outstanding team.”



“Summit Racing Equipment has grown to support many forms of motorsport throughout our almost 55 years,” said Al Noe, Summit Racing Equipment Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re enthusiasts who share our customers’ passion for performance and competition, and it will be exciting to see the Summit Racing Equipment logo on JJ’s Mustang at Talladega. We want to thank Rick Ware Racing for the opportunity to showcase Summit Racing in this event.”



RWR PR