Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II

- Dillon at Talladega Superspeedway: Ty Dillon has nine Talladega races under his belt in the Cup Series, and has earned two Top-10 finishes at the facility. In 2020, Dillon earned his best-career NASCAR Cup Series finish in the fall race at 'Dega, finishing in third position. He's also led 10 laps here, and ran up front in the spring race earlier this year before becoming involved in a crash at the halfway point.

Dillon has made six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the super speedway, posting one Top-10 result in 2015, where he finished eighth. In two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Dillon earned one pole in 2012, and finished in fourth position in that race as well. In 2011, Dillon made his one and only ARCA Menards Series start at the track, winning the race in dominant fashion from the pole.

- Somewhere on a Beach: Ty Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet will feature vibrant colors with primary sponsorship from Sunseeker Resorts. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

- Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Ty Dillon will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 42 Chevrolet at Talladega. The women highlighted are family members of Petty GMS employees directly associated with his team.

- From the Drivers Seat: Dillon's thoughts on racing at Talladega Superspeedway:

"I'm pretty pumped to head back to Talladega this weekend with our Sunseeker Resorts Camaro. In every super speedway race we've ran this season, our Petty GMS team has brought some really fast cars, and it shows with both of our teams. We were able to hook up with our teammate and get to the front of the pack in the spring, and also had a good run going for us at Daytona until we got caught up in the big one. This time around, I'm hoping that we can put together another strong effort and hang in there through all 500 miles so we have a shot at the end."