Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II

|
|
|
|
- Jones at Talladega Superspeedway: Erik Jones will make his 12th-career start in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon for the YellaWood 500. In his previous 11 Cup Series starts at the Alabama track, Jones has two top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes with a best finish of second in 2020. Earlier this season, Jones started the GEICO 500 from the 16th position, led 25 laps and was in position for a shot at the win before finishing the race in the sixth position.
In the Xfinity Series, Jones has three starts with a career-best finish of fifth in 2017. With two starts in the Truck Series, Jones has a fourth (2015) and sixth-place finish (2014).
With three superspeedway races this season, Jones has led laps in all three races for a total of 50 laps out of a total of 123 laps led this season.
- Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway will have a chance to see Erik Jones before the race:
- Breast Cancer Awareness: The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and all Petty GMS and GMS Racing teams will honor individuals throughout the month who are battling, are survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease. Each vehicle will carry pink ribbons with the names of family members and friends submitted by Petty GMS and GMS Racing employees. During this month, we honor all those affected by this disease.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “I think Talladega will be really good for us. Superspeedway’s, every race this year we’ve been really, really fast and really strong and had a shot to win and just haven’t closed it out. Hope this is the one. I think it’s a race we can win for sure going in. I think we all feel really confident. I feel really confident in my superspeedway ability, feel really confident in what we are bringing car wise to the superspeedway’s right now. I think Talladega plays in our hand a little bit more than Daytona with the speed we’ve had. I’m excited for that and hopefully we can go there and get a win with our FOCUSfactor Chevy.”
PGMS PR