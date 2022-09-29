Talladega Superspeedway Hosts Second Race in Nascar Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 This Sunday at 2 P.M. ET on NBC

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 drives on this Sunday from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, marking the first of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races to conclude the season on the broadcast network . A victory by a playoff driver at Talladega will automatically clinch them a spot in the Round of 8.

Racing icon and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty previewed the weekend by saying, “Talladega has been NASCAR’s original wild card race since 1969. This year may be its biggest ever and I can’t wait to see what happens. This weekend is a must watch!”

In addition, seven consecutive hours of motorsports coverage Saturday on USA Network features the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway and the conclusion of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans season finale with coverage getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET.

2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points Joey Logano 3071 Ross Chastain 3059 Kyle Larson 3057 Ryan Blaney 3056 Denny Hamlin 3049 Daniel Suárez 3045 Chase Elliott 3045 Chase Briscoe 3041 Austin Cindric 3034 William Byron 3033 Christopher Bell 3016 Alex Bowman 3015

NASCAR: CUP SERIES YELLAWOOD 500 & XFINITY SERIES SPARKS 300

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continues this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway with a berth in the Round of 8 available with a win by a playoff driver. Joey Logano leads the playoff standings after a second-place finish in the Round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick won last week’s race in Texas.

Beginning a stretch of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races on NBC to conclude the season, coverage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega will be presented Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with an hour-long edition of Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 1 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 12 continues Saturday with the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green getting underway at 3:30 p.m. ET. Noah Gragson has won four straight races and has secured a spot in the Round of 8.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the Cup and Xfinity Series races from Talladega Superspeedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters this weekend.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty this weekend from the Peacock Pit Box.

Earnhardt Jr. is a six-time Cup Series winner at Talladega.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Parker Kligerman, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10:30 a.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 USA Network 4 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 2 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

IMSA: PETIT LE MANS

The star-studded field at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Motul Petit Le Mans season finale is headlined by Jimmie Johnson, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, and 2000 Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya. Championships will be decided in all five IMSA classes at the ten-hour endurance race taking place this Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey , Dave Burns

Analysts: Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe , Brian Till

Pit Reporters: Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch, Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 1 NBC, Peacock Noon Peacock 3 p.m. USA Network, Peacock 7 p.m.

MOTOGP: THAILAND GRAND PRIX

Only four races remain in the 2022 MotoGP season as the series returns to Southeast Asia for the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. 25 points separate Fabio Quartararo (219 pts), Francesco Bagnaia (201 pts), and Aleix Espargaro (194 pts) in the chase for the championship, while eight-time world champion Marc Marquez returns to the circuit where he won his last title in 2019 and is coming off his first pole position in over three years.

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season continues this weekend in Minneapolis, Minn., live Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana as well as motorsports stars Ken Block, Tanner Foust and Jenson Button.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Chris Buescher joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS

NBC Sports’ fan-favorite NASCAR call-in show, NASCAR America Motormouths, discusses the latest motorsports news and interviews with NBC Sports’ NASCAR analysts and reporters each Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

RACE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Episode five of Race for the Championship premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network. The one-hour unscripted docuseries will take viewers inside the lives of NASCAR’s top drivers and teams on and off the track. Click here for more details on the series and here for the episode five trailer.

Across ten thrilling episodes, the all-access series will chronicle the sport’s best as they balance their personal lives with the passion, pressure and perils of racing, all for a chance to make history.

NBC Sports PR