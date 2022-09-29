Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has earned two top-five finishes and has led 57 laps led at Talladega across six starts Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season “After last week, we obviously have a little bit of deficit, but I think we maximized our day in Texas and got some good stage points. I’m excited to have First Bank of Alabama on board in Talladega on Saturday for their first time in the sport, as well as another great partner of Kaulig Racing's, Celsius, on our No. 16 Camaro ZL1 on Sunday. It's a really exciting weekend for them and all of us involved, so hopefully we can solidify ourselves into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs and then shake up the playoffs in the Cup Series on Sunday!" - Daniel Hemric on Talladega