Rheem Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Rheem has signed a contract extension to continue serving as a primary sponsor of Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series.



“We are thrilled to have Rheem continue their partnership with Christopher and our No. 20 team,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “They have been a long-time supporter of not only our race team, but really to our entire sport of NASCAR. They are a tremendous model of how to build a successful program and we are thrilled to continue to help them reach their goals.”



Rheem has been a partner at JGR with Bell since 2018 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and was the primary sponsor on his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for his first NCS career victory at the Daytona Road Course in 2021 and most recently his win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July of 2022.



“Rheem has been a huge supporter of mine both on and off the track, I’m proud of the relationship we’ve built and the customers and guests I’ve been able meet over the years,” said Bell. “I’m looking forward to finishing 2022 strong and kicking off 2023 with Rheem on the car.”



Rheem is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America and is currently celebrating their 15th anniversary as a NASCAR national series sponsor. Rheem is an industry leader in activation and has hosted around 40,000 guests at events over their 15-years in NASCAR.



“It has been an absolute pleasure for Rheem to be a part of Christopher Bell’s growth and success in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series as well as to be a part of a championship organization like Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Chris Peel, President and CEO of Rheem Manufacturing. “The entire Rheem team sends our best to everyone at JGR during this season’s playoffs and we look forward to another great year in 2023.”



JGR PR