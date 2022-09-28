Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Talladega

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on if drivers might play it safe and run behind the main pack this weekend: "I don’t think so just because there’s so many stage points on the line. Yes, there might be a couple that do that, but I feel like you typically don’t see that. I think there’s so many stage points on the line that if you can get those points then, even if you wreck, you’ll have a decent points day out of it. I see everybody racing pretty hard."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on if strategy or luck helped with their fourth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April: "I would say more luck because we were able to stay out of the wrecks. From a strategic standpoint, everything we accomplished that race is the exact strategy we try to implement every speedway race. We try to get up front and stay up front. We try to have a good driving car that can pass and draft and do all the things you need it to do. We try to be on the right side of pit strategy while working with our teammates and other Chevrolet teams. From a pure strategic standpoint, we target that every single speedway race."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Talladega: "It’s obviously not an ideal situation to be where we’re at in the points heading into Talladega (Superspeedway), but it is what it is. I’ve said for years that no one is safe in these playoffs. We’ve been in similar situations in the past, so we know what we need to do these next two weeks to put ourselves in a good position to advance. I know we’re fully capable of getting the job done. We’ve proven it time and time again."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on Talladega: "We were able to learn a lot when we were at Talladega (Superspeedway) in the spring to really improve our superspeedway program. That was our goal going into the race, knowing we’d be coming back here in the playoffs. For us, it’s about getting maximum points this weekend, minimizing our mistakes and making sure we survive until the end. If we do that, we’ll have just as good a shot as anyone to get the win and lock ourselves into the next round."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how to balance racing at Talladega: "Racing at Talladega (Superspeedway) is more about how well you can push someone and how well your car can receive a push. It’s a track where you really have to be able to work with other cars to not only get to the front but also stay up there. We were running up front in the spring race and lost our help in the end to stay up front, unfortunately. Once you get back in traffic, it’s a lot harder to make your way forward. With how close the points are right now, I think stage points are going to be even more crucial Sunday than they normally are in this race. With everyone trying to get every point they can, you don’t want to put yourself at risk of not finishing the race either just trying to get a stage point. It’s a fine balance for sure."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparation for Talladega: "Talladega (Superspeedway) is a track where balance comes more into play than a place like Daytona (International Speedway). It’s a fine line between finding speed for qualifying, but also having the handling of your car right to keep you up front during the race. We’ve only had qualifying for two superspeedway events this year, but we have a good notebook on what adjustments we made from Saturday to Sunday. We ran really well in the spring race at Talladega earlier this year, and those notes are going to be a huge help even though the weather will be different this time around. We’ll also run the same tire that we ran not only at Talladega this year, but also at Daytona as well. This is probably one of the tracks in the playoffs that we have the most notes on and can prepare for."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to the next two races in the Round of 12: "Texas (Motor Speedway) put us behind in points, so our work is cut out for us heading to Talladega (Superspeedway) and the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL. Our team has a lot of motivation right now and when our backs are against the wall, the crew steps up and goes the extra mile to put ourselves in the best position possible. Obviously, anything can happen at a superspeedway, so we just have to be smart and make the right moves to stay out of other's messes. We will take it one race at a time like we always do and go compete this Sunday."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to Talladega: "This race is always challenging and being in the playoffs, there’s more at risk. We obviously aren’t where we want to be in points, but a win locks us into the next round and takes all the pressure off for the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL. Our focus right now is maximizing on every opportunity we get and having a clean race at Talladega (Superspeedway) is our first priority. Alex (Bowman) is doing his homework to make sure he is ready to compete, and the crew is putting in the time to get the No. 48 Ally Chevy setup for him. We just need to stay focused on maximizing this Sunday."