2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

While superspeedway races are often feast or famine, Chastain has fond memories from the spring race at the 2.66-mile track. In a thrilling finish, Chastain took the lead on the final lap shortly before the finish line. The win marked the Jockey driver's second career Cup Series victory.

One major difference this time at Talladega, is Chastain is competing in the Round of 12 playoffs. Another win at Talladega this weekend would catapult him into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

The second year Trackhouse team, competing in its first season as a multicar team, joins Hendrick Motorsports, Penske Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing as the only teams with playoff drivers still in contention.

Chastain enters the second race in the Round of 12 with 3,059 points, 25 points above the ninth and final transfer position. If he remains in the top eight or wins this weekend or next week at the Roval at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, he will advance to the next playoff round that begins Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In addition to his win at Talladega in April, Chastain secured his first career Cup win at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27. The Alva, Florida native has 10 top-fives, 16 top 10s and 585 laps led throughout 30 races this season.

Last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Chastain earned a 13th-place finish after surviving a record setting caution-filled race. He earned 15 bonus points throughout the first two stages to bring home a top-15 finish.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 2 p.m. ET.