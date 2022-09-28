RFK Weekly Advance | Talladega II

Keselowski at Dega

Brad Keselowski is the winningest active driver at Talladega, tied with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon on the all-time wins list. Only Dale Earnhardt Sr. has more with 10 Cup wins.

Photo Finish at the Line

It came down to the final few inches for Ryan Newman three years ago in the fall race, as he finished second behind Ryan Blaney by .007 seconds, the sixth-closest finish in NASCAR history. Newman lined up fifth on the inside line for the final restart with three laps to go. After a four-car group went single-file coming to the white flag, Newman took the lead and led coming out of turn four and through the tri-oval before Blaney snuck to his inside just before the start/finish line. It was a long 188 laps for the entire field as rain set in after 57 laps were completed, postponing the finish to Monday afternoon.

Running Clear Across Alabama

RFK has seen its fair share of success at the Alabama track, amassing 279 starts, eight wins, 44 top-fives and 95 top-10s across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Roush machines have also tallied seven poles, including three in Cup action, and have led more than 1500 laps.

Winning in Greenbow

RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the NCS event in the spring of 1995. Former RFK driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-mile oval.

Most recently, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted his Fifth Third Bank Ford to victory lane five years ago when the NCS rolled through Talladega for the organization’s eighth win at the historic track.

Fastest Chicken in the South

Former RFK driver Mark Martin won the fastest Cup race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 220 NCS races at Talladega with 78 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with three poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1995, 1997), Jamie McMurray (2009), Matt Kenseth (2012) and Stenhouse are responsible for RFK’s combined five Cup wins and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 1519 laps at the 2.66-mile track.

