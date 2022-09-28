Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 31 – 188 laps / 500 miles

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala.

Fast Facts for October 1-2, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race

(6 race sets plus qualifying set)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5142; Right-side -- D-5116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,274 mm (89.53 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 28 psi; Left Rear -- 28 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi

Storyline – Cup teams have tire strategy choices at Talladega: While tire wear has increased incrementally at Talladega Superspeedway over the years, NASCAR Cup teams will still have plenty of tire strategy calls to make this weekend. Gaining track position in the pits is an important part of the race, and teams will have the option to take four tires, two tires or fuel only in order to get aligned with teammates they want to work with on the track or simply get out of the pits quicker.

“This is the fourth superspeedway race we’ve had on this tire set-up this season and we’ve had good results in the first three,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “What we see at Talladega, as well as at Daytona, is teams being able to use tire strategy throughout the race to, depending on the situation, limit their time on pit road. With teams employing different strategies, it potentially jumbles up the field and leads to more passing, depending on the length of a run.”

Notes – Fourth superspeedway race on this tire set-up for Cup cars: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Talladega this week . . . the Cup cars will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires that they ran at this track in April, as well as twice at Daytona this season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 28 – 113 laps / 300.6 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 21 – 94 laps / 250 miles

Fast Facts for September 30-October 1, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event;

Truck: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6102; Right-side -- D-6104

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,229 mm (87.76 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 26 psi; Left Rear -- 26 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Trucks to run Daytona/Talladega tire set-up again: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . this is the same tire set-up that Xfinity teams ran at Talladega in April, as well as at Daytona in February (both series) and August (Xfinity only) . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity and Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Talladega . . . air pressure in those liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

