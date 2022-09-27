NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual.

NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with competitor Ty Dillon.

Gibbs violated sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Notes: Retaliatory vehicle contact on pit road with crew members/officials in close proximity; second offense.

William Byron has also been fined $50,000 for an incident that took place between him and Denny Hamlin under caution. The No. 24 Cup Series team will also lose 25 driver and owner points.

Byron violated sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Notes: Vehicle contact during a caution period.

Patrick Briody has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for a behavioral penalty.