No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TEXAS RECAP: Truex finished 31st in last Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway after an eventful day for the Bass Pro team. After starting 15th, Truex worked his way into the top 10 before a spin on lap 40 dropped him to the rear of the field. Despite making contact with the wall, the Bass Pro Camry was still competitive as Truex worked his way back up the leaderboard. During the final stage, the Mayetta, New Jersey native was leading before a flat right-rear tire sent him into the outside wall on lap 268. The resulting damage ended the No. 19 team's day early.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Talladega. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT TALLADEGA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns five NASCAR Cup Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway with the most recent coming from Denny Hamlin in October 2020. In 159 combined starts, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s, two pole awards and 1,458 laps led at the 2.66-mile track. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Talladega.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway begins Sunday, October 2, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Talladega this weekend?

“It’s going to be typical crazy Talladega, especially for the guys in the playoffs. For us, I’m looking forward to it just because our cars have been really strong on the superspeedways this year. We’ve been able to run up front and get solid finishes, which isn’t something that I can say for most of my career on these tracks just because of bad luck. So, if we can get some good fortune and stay out of trouble, I’m confident that the car that James (Small, crew chief) and the guys are bringing will be plenty capable of winning the race. We just have to make it to the end to have a shot.”

TRD PR