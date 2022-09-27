Georgia Peanuts Returns with Gilliland at Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland, and his No. 38 Georgia Peanuts team head back to Superspeedway racing this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) for NASCAR Cup Series action on the high banks.



This weekend at Talladega will be the second primary race for Georgia Peanuts with Todd in 2022, with the first being at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the spring.



"It is great to be back in the Georgia Peanuts Ford this weekend at Talladega,” Gilliland said. "I love racing in the Georgia Peanuts red and having the full support of peanut farmers across Georgia behind me.”



Gilliland comes to Talladega this weekend hoping to close out his 2022 rookie season with solid runs. Coming of an 18th place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway and a 28th-place finish this past weekend in Texas, Gilliland is hoping to have a strong run this weekend.



“It is crazy to think that my first year in the NASCAR Cup Series is coming to an end,” continued Gilliland. “We have been able to string together a few good runs in these last few races and I want to keep that momentum going at Talladega and give Georgia Peanuts a strong result.”



Gilliland and the Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang will hit the track at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.



FRM PR