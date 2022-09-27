No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Talladega II Race Advance

How do you feel about your chances to win another race at Talladega this weekend? “Talladega is always a wild card, but there has always been a ‘comfortability’ for me at superspeedways. Back in the Petty days, those races were our only shot, so I really honed my craft at Daytona and Talladega. With a little luck on our side, it could be a great weekend to be another playoff spoiler.” You won at Talladega in 2018. Where does that rank among your favorite career memories? “I would say, so far to date, my highlight was winning in 2018 at Talladega. It was my first win for Stewart-Haas Racing. It was the first win for Smithfield since joining Stewart-Haas Racing. It happened in the playoffs, coming off of a race where I felt like I should have won at Dover and I didn’t. And then we rebounded and backed it up with a win at Talladega and it catapulted us into the next round of the playoffs, where we eventually went on to finish fifth in the points championship. So it was a phenomenal year and that race at Talladega was a very pivotal moment.” Stewart-Haas Racing dominated that 2018 Talladega race. Why was that? “So often you go into a race weekend, especially at a superspeedway where you have a plan and you start thinking about, like, ‘Alright, this is this is our plan, this is when we’re going to pit together, this is what we’re going to do on the racetrack together,’ and rarely does that ever work out, right? It never pans out. We show up and we all start racing for ourselves and we don’t work together at all. So that was an incredible weekend where we showed up and we had incredibly fast racecars, which made it way easier to work together. And then we started the race with all of us working together and kind of dominating the race, and we realized, ‘This is going to pay off – like, this is going to work out and pay off, so we need to stay to this plan.’ And I think that’s really what helped it. Oftentimes, when you come up with a plan and you start working together and, the next thing you know, you find yourself in the middle of the pack, you’re like, ‘Oh, this isn’t working,’ and you abandon the plan, you jump ship. So for the fact that we had fast racecars and our plan was working and we were dominating the race, it made it very easy to stay to the plan.” Your kids recently made a video of their “day in the life” at a racetrack. What was the inspiration? “Our ongoing YouTube series ‘Beyond the 10’ is a way for us to show race fans what life is like behind the scenes as a professional driver on and off the track. We have wanted to give them Go Pros for a long time and just let them have fun with it. It was so cool to see their perspective of a race weekend and showed me how much fun they have out here. We’re always trying to show fans something new, so I had to call in Alex and Abby from the bullpen on this one. Check it out on my YouTube channel.” TSC PR