RCR NCS Post Race Report: Texas-2

“It was a hot one today at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet. Thank you to all of the fans who came out. I really appreciate it. This is a tough race, 500 miles here. Not an easy feat. I know it wasn't easy on the fans, as well. I was extremely worried about my tires at the end of the race, I'm not going to lie. Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tire problems. During the last run, the right sides were vibrating really, really hard. I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey Logano, just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something, so I’m just really proud to be able to get the Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane. The win makes the pain of not making it through to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs a little bit easier. Winning races. That's what we'll keep trying to do.” -Tyler Reddick