Transcript: Tyler Reddick Frontstretch Interview - Texas Motor Speedway

Q. All this group has been through, and yet here they are still winning races and still a team. How about the Texas race fans who stayed here through this long night of racing, and Tyler Reddick brings it home to Victory Lane. With all the tire issues, how worried were you on the final run because you went so long on this set of Goodyears?

TYLER REDDICK: I was extremely worried, I'm not going to lie. Unfortunately, just about every time we've had fast cars, we've had some tire problems. Yeah, that last run the right sides were vibrating really, really hard there.

I was just trying to maximize and use the gap that I built over Joey just in case. I mean, every time we've had a strong car, we've been bit by something, man.

Just really proud to be able to get this Lenovo Chevy to Victory Lane. We were at Auto Club earlier this year, so fast with this car. They deserve to go to get to Victory Lane. We got them there.

Q. How did this team stay together through all the adversity this year?

TYLER REDDICK: Well, it was tough. I mean, two points. Every spot matters in this deal. We just had two tough races. We brought a really fast car at Darlington, we were leading at Kansas when we broke and fell out early. It's tough.

This will make that, the pain of not making it through, a little bit easier. Even though, yes, it would have locked us into the Round of 8. We're winning races. That's what we'll keep trying to do.

Q. How about the Texas race fans?

TYLER REDDICK: I mean, it was a hot one. Thank you, fans, who came out. I really appreciate it. This is a tough race, 500 miles here. Not an easy feat. I know it wasn't easy on you guys as well.

So great to be able to win here in a Cup car. Been close a few times. Let's go!

NASCAR PR