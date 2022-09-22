Petty GMS Race Preview: Texas Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Texas Motor Speedway: Over the course of his NASCAR Cup Series career, Ty Dillon has started in nine points paying races at Texas Motor Speedway. In 2018, Dillon earned his best finish at the track, mustering a 13th place result.

No stranger to TMS, Dillon has also made 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track, earning one Top-five and three Top-10 finishes with a series/track best of fifth position. In NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, Dillon's rep sheet at the track is very stout. In 2013, he led 130 laps en route to his second-career victory in the series. In five truck starts, the veteran has never finished worse than seventh, posting four Top-fives and five Top-10 finishes.

- Back In Black (Rifle): Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet will see some familiar colors grace the quarter panels at Texas, as Black Rifle Coffee Company returns as his primary partner this weekend. Sunday's EchoPark Automotive 500 will mark the seventh time that the coffee giant has sponsored Dillon's Camaro this year, with the most recent outing coming at Nashville Superspeedway back in June.

- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/ presscheck-signup.

- Cancer Heroes: At Texas Motor Speedway, Ty Dillon will be partnering with the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation in their "Honor a Cancer Hero" initiative. Above the door of Ty's No. 42 Chevrolet will feature the name of Natalie Lyda, who was nominated as part of the program. Mrs. Lyda put up a long fight for her cancer battle, but unfortunately passed away from the terrible disease. She was heavily involved in her hometown of Atlanta, GA community for many years, and her impact continues to shine through many contributions. Her family specifically chose Ty to honor her name, because he was her favorite Fantasy NASCAR driver, who "never let her down".

- From the Drivers Seat: Dillon's thoughts on racing at Texas Motor Speedway:

"I'm looking forward to heading to Texas this weekend with my No. 42 Petty GMS team. We have been working on our intermediate package and I believe this weekend should be fun to see how some of these changes play out on track. Ever since the surface was reconfigured a few years ago, it has presented us drivers with such a challenging course to attack. Hopefully, the use of the resin will help promote some good passing opportunities, because the speeds are up and clean air is always king at this place. I'm excited to welcome our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company back onboard our Camaro, and hope to give everyone a good run for 500 miles in the Lone Star state."