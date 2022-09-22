Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives and four top-10 finishes at Texas in the NXS

Hemric has an average finish of 8.8 and has led 149 laps led at Texas across seven starts Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season “I feel optimistic heading into Texas. With the way the playoff format is, we are able to start with a clean slate. Texas has always been a great track for me in the past, and I've had some really good racecars there. Both ends of the racetrack are so different, which is part of what makes this track so challenging, yet so fun. Our mile-and-a-half program has not been our strongest, but we also know this is a place where we can make the most gains as we head into the first race of the Playoffs." - Daniel Hemric on Texas