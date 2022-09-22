Thursday, Sep 22

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Sep 22 8
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Texas Advance

Renu joins Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro as the primary partner for Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The Carrollton, Texas based company is a general contractor servicing multi-family, hospitality and commercial properties.

Chastain hopes the Renu branding on his Chevrolet will bring the same result it most recently did for Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez when he won at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

The second year Trackhouse team, competing in its first season as a multicar team, joins Hendrick Motorsports, Penske Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing as the only teams with playoff drivers still in contention.

Chastain enters the second round of the playoffs in third place with 3,020 points, 11 points above the ninth and final transfer position after the reset post-Bristol. If he remains in the top eight or wins any of this round's three races he will advance to the next playoff round that begins Oct. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain owns two wins already - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. The Alva, Florida native has 10 top-fives, 16 top 10s and 584 laps led throughout 29 races this season.

The Cup Series held its All Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22. Chastain's car was fast, but a spectacular, frontstretch accident on lap 48 when he hit Kyle Busch's slowing car nearly sent the No. 1 on its roof.

Chastain escaped uninjured but is obviously hoping for a better outcome Sunday.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 3:30 p.m. ET.
video
 

USA Network's "Race for the Championship"

Watch Ross Chastain and teammate Daniel Suárez in upcoming episodes of USA Network's "Race for The Championship." The unscripted documentary follows Chastain, Suárez and other NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams.

USA Network will air a new episode on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Renu Chevrolet

Did you learn anything in the Sprint All-Star race that you think will be important in this Playoff race?

"In the spring we were flying in Texas. I would like to not fly as high (laughs). With the two ends being so different, you gain so much speed with the banking and you have to slow down a lot in turns 1 and 2. Keeping the balance on both ends is important. We obviously learned stuff in the All-Star race but now there is a lot more on the line."

Since its newer pavement at Texas, do you think we'll see more drastic things with the new car?

"It does actually. It has a lot of grip until you lose it, so when you do lose it you crash, or we blow tires.

"I think the whole field has gotten better with not blowing tires as easily. I don't know how long they're going to leave Texas the way it is, so it's probably time to enjoy it for what it is."

 
 

Enter to Win A Free Cruise From Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing and Princess Cruises will give 10 lucky race fans a 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacation for two if either or Ross Chastain or Daniel Suárez score a top-10 finish in any of the 2022 playoff races. 

If Suárez drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 23, Trackhouse will give away 99 Princess Cruise vacations. 

Twenty fans from Massachusetts to California have already won trips after Trackhouse's two top-10 finishes in the first three playoff races.

You can be next!

Click Here To Register To Win a Free Cruise

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« FedEx Racing Express Facts – Texas Motor Speedway This Week in Motorsports: September 19-26, 2022 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.