No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT TEXAS: Martin Truex Jr. has posted five top-five finishes and 17 top-10s in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Texas Motor Speedway. His 17 top-10s at Texas are his most at a track he has yet to win at. Last fall at Texas, Truex finished 25th after being involved in a late-race accident. In May, he finished 14th in the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Truex finished 36th in last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway after a power steering failure ended his night prematurely. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns nine NASCAR Cup Series wins at Texas Motor Speedway. In 128 combined starts at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, the organization has tallied 35 top-five finishes, 60 top-10s, five pole awards, and 2,212 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Texas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway begins Sunday, September 25, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Texas this weekend?

“I’m looking forward to the race. As a whole, I feel like the Toyotas have ran really well on these types of tracks, so if we can put a full race together, I have a lot of confidence in what we’re capable of.”

JGR PR