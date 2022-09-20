Tuesday, Sep 20

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Playoffs Advance

Remember the Daniel’s Amigos celebration in the grandstands at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June when Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race?

After taking the checkered flag, the Monterrey, Mexico native called on the Amigos group to join him in victory lane as part of a raucous celebration of his first career victory.

Both Suárez and the Amigos would like a repeat celebration Sunday after the Cup Series races 500 miles at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth.

The race marks the fourth playoff race of 2022, but the first in the Round of 12.
Watch the Unveil of Auguas Frescas Chevrolet

Suárez struggled to a 19th-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night, but he and the team employed a conservative strategy about halfway through the race when they determined that just finishing the race would be enough to advance in the playoffs.

Suárez and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain both advanced to the Round of 12. Trackhouse joins four other teams in advancing into the second round despite its first year as a multicar team and second year in existence.

This weekend will be about more than just racing. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet fielded by Trackhouse racing will carry a special Aguas Frescas paint scheme on Sunday in Texas.

This summer the Coca-Cola Co. expanded its Minute Maid brand with the launch of Aguas Frescas. The Latin-inspired, non-carbonated juice beverage line offers a twist on juice with a “unique, bold taste,” the company said. The beverages are made with real fruit juices and natural flavors.

Suárez has also invited about 200 local residents to join him in the third event in the 2022 Daniel's Amigos program.

The guests from the Latino community will spend race morning with Suárez enjoying Mexican food, a Mariachi band, a deejay, and prize giveaways before going to the grandstands to watch the race on the 1.5-mile track.

"We had so much fun celebrating with the Amigos in victory lane at Sonoma that we really want to do it again," said Suárez, the Cup Series' only Mexican driver. "This is my way to give back for all the support over the years. We want to make the Amigos feel at home at a NASCAR race, and when they feel at home, I feel at home."

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR to create the best day possible for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport. It’s also about diversifying the image of what it is to be a NASCAR fan and allowing guests to see themselves as a part of the NASCAR family.

The Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 with several events before pausing because of COVID in 2020. It held one event in 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and held events this year at Phoenix and Sonoma.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT
 

Trackhouse Founder and Owner Justin Marks

"I met with both pit crews before the race (Saturday) night to try and give a little motivation before the race, although I’m a rookie in the realm of motivational speaking! The message I wanted to deliver, above all others, is that Trackhouse had an incredible opportunity at Bristol. An opportunity to continue this incredible story by putting both the 99 and 1 teams in the Round of 12. But the important part of the message was this: We have this opportunity because we have earned it.

"We now stand among Hendrick Motorsports, Penske Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Stewart-Haas Racing as the only teams left to vie for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship."
 
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Aguas Frescas Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on going to Texas and beginning the Round of 12?

"We can't wait to get to the track. Not only do we have a big weekend planned with Daniel's Amigos, but Texas is one of my favorite tracks. We know we are better than what we showed at Bristol. Texas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval are three of my better tracks. We know we can advance, now we have to show everyone else."

How tough is the mental reset after a struggle at Bristol?

“You have no idea how easy it’s going to be for me to reset because that car was not fun. For me, to be able to make it to the next round with the way the car was driving, is a huge plus. Thank you to everyone on our team. They did a very good job. We had the speed, but there were a lot of mistakes; on pit road, myself, overall. We’ll come back stronger for the next round.”

What is Daniel's Amigos?

"Daniel's Amigos was just an idea. I always wanted to do something special for the Latinos, and was just trying to come up with ways to bring this community to the race track and give them a special, cool experience.

"After several conversations with Coca-Cola and NASCAR, we were able to make it happen in 2019 at Auto Club Speedway in California and it has just grown from here. It has taken a lot of work by Coca-Cola and NASCAR to make this happen, but I am super excited about it."

 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in USA's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

Here is the show to find out.

USA Network will air “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers attended the world premiere of the series on Sept. 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 

Trackhouse Racing PR

