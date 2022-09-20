Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Playoffs Advance

Remember the Daniel’s Amigos celebration in the grandstands at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June when Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race?

After taking the checkered flag, the Monterrey, Mexico native called on the Amigos group to join him in victory lane as part of a raucous celebration of his first career victory.

Both Suárez and the Amigos would like a repeat celebration Sunday after the Cup Series races 500 miles at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth.

The race marks the fourth playoff race of 2022, but the first in the Round of 12.