Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas Playoffs Advance

Suárez struggled to a 19th-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday night, but he and the team employed a conservative strategy about halfway through the race when they determined that just finishing the race would be enough to advance in the playoffs.
Suárez and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain both advanced to the Round of 12. Trackhouse joins four other teams in advancing into the second round despite its first year as a multicar team and second year in existence.
This weekend will be about more than just racing. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) Suárez's No. 99 Chevrolet fielded by Trackhouse racing will carry a special Aguas Frescas paint scheme on Sunday in Texas.
This summer the Coca-Cola Co. expanded its Minute Maid brand with the launch of Aguas Frescas. The Latin-inspired, non-carbonated juice beverage line offers a twist on juice with a “unique, bold taste,” the company said. The beverages are made with real fruit juices and natural flavors.
Suárez has also invited about 200 local residents to join him in the third event in the 2022 Daniel's Amigos program.