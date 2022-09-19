2022 FRM Bristol II Race Report: Smith Nabs Twelfth Top-Five, McDowell Runs Strong and Gilliland Impresses at Bristol

|
|
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to the Bristol Motor Speedway for more playoff racing as Zane Smith, Michael McDowell, and Todd Gilliland all saw action this weekend in Thunder Valley.
Zane Smith and the Speedco Ford F-150 team headed into Bristol looking to lock themselves into the final four in Phoenix, however left with a second place finish after leading a handful of laps late in the race after starting in the rear.
Todd Gilliland and the Long John Silver's No. 38 Ford Mustang started in the rear of the field, in the 30th position, but battled all night long to finish in the top-20, in the eighteenth position.
Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops, Luber Finer Ford Mustang team had the same result, starting in the top-twenty, running inside the top-ten all night long, but only barely missing out on a top-ten finish.
|
Zane Smith came into Bristol Motor Speedway with a 24-point lead to the cutline to start the 'Round of Eight' for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.
The No. 38 Speedco crew had their work cut out for them to start the Thursday night event. With a seal breaking in the rear end during practice, Smith was unable to post a qualifying time and would start from the rear.
Smith would work his way through traffic and play pit strategy to gain the lead with the laps winding down. Unfortunately, on a late-race restart, Smith would lose the lead and finish in second place.
|
“Track position was really hard to come by in Bristol," said Smith. "I'm proud of my guys for playing the pit strategy right when it mattered most. We just got beat on a restart there and couldn't get back to the lead. I'm always thankful for the support of Speedco and look forward to Talladega in a few weeks."
|
|
|
FRM PR