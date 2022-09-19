Post-Race Report | Bristol Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet Start: 4th Stage 1 Finish: 5th Stage 2 Finish: 3rd Finish: 6th "We had such a fun visit to victory lane last year. I thought we might have another chance there, but it’s still great to win the regular-season championship two years in-a-row. We had a super fast Barger Precast Chevy at the end of the race there on long runs. I made a mistake at the beginning of the race and was frustrated with myself, but we were able to fight back and get the car dialed in. Overall, we had great regular season, but it’s time to get ready for the playoffs." - AJ Allmendinger