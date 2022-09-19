Post-Race Report | Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 16th
Finish: 7th
"I’m happy to run 500 laps at Bristol anytime I can do that. That's a good night. I'm pretty happy with the our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1. We just needed a little bit more I think to get to the next level, but really happy when we can run anywhere from about seventh to 10th all night. We had good strategy, and our pitstops were really good. So overall, I'm just really, really happy with the night"
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 19th
Stage 1 Finish: 25th
Stage 2 Finish: 19th
Finish: 12th
"That's a really strong night for our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. We fought hard all night, played some excellent strategy and just had overall a good car. That was a great run for the company. We are definitely building something. We will take this and keep improving."
- Justin Haley
|
Food City 300
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet
Start: 4th
Stage 1 Finish: 5th
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finish: 6th
"We had such a fun visit to victory lane last year. I thought we might have another chance there, but it’s still great to win the regular-season championship two years in-a-row. We had a super fast Barger Precast Chevy at the end of the race there on long runs. I made a mistake at the beginning of the race and was frustrated with myself, but we were able to fight back and get the car dialed in. Overall, we had great regular season, but it’s time to get ready for the playoffs."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 8th
Stage 1 Finish: 8th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 20th
“Tough night for us with some power steering issues, but looking at the overall big picture, we’re happy to make it in the playoffs alongside my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger). We are definitely disappointed for our other teammate, Landon (Cassill). We are a family, so we want to push this team to be better together. We’ve got to be better in all areas as a team and clean up things that we can control as we head into the playoffs."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 37th
Finish: 35th
"I’m definitely disappointed with how our night went. It has been a long regular season up to this point, and we have had a lot of opportunities to score points. Five points does not seem like much, but it made the difference in our playoff opportunity. I know we will make the most of our season and finish strong, regardless."
- Landon Cassill
