Sunday, Sep 18

Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Sep 18 18
Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 EG3 Technologies Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 34th

FINISH: 26th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Such a bummer way to end an otherwise pretty solid night out at Bristol. Our No. 42 team was able to make some pretty good changes to our EG3 car to help us throughout the race, and that put us in position to have a Top-15 finish. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue of some sort took us out early. It’s a shame, because we had made some good gains up until that point, but that’s just how it goes sometimes. Looking forward to heading to Texas next weekend and put this one behind us.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 24th

FINISH: 21st

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We knew this week may be a test with the new car at Bristol and it proved to have its challenges tonight. We struggled with the handling early in the race and were making the right changes, but spun missing a wreck and that put us a few laps down and then had a couple of tire issues late in the race. A disappointing night for sure. We have seven more races to build for next year and I know we are capable of running up front and winning races, just need to turn things around. We’ll head to Texas next week, one of my favorite tracks, and see what we can do.”
 

PGMS PR

