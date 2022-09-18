Toyota Racing - NCS Bristol Quotes - Martin Truex Jr.

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

You said when it locked up, it locked up big. Is it finally done?

“Yeah, it blew the seal out and pushed all the fluid out on the right front tire. Just unbelievable. What (Kevin) Harvick say? Crappy parts.”

How worried would you be if you were Kyle Busch?

“Well, he’s not going to worry. He’s going to drive it till it stops working. At the end of the day, that is all that you can do. There’s another one (Bubba Wallace). I don’t know.”

What happened that took you out of the race?

“Blew all the (power steering) fluid all over the right front tire and you literally can’t drive the car here without power steering. You lose it, you’re done.”

Are you concerned that there are three Toyotas behind the wall with the same issue?

“I’m concerned, I’m out of the race. Bass Pro Shops night race and we have the Bass Pro Shops Toyota here and we’re sitting in the garage. It’s been a horrible string of luck for us, and we had another strong car tonight. We were working our way forward, every run going forward. Ready for this year to be over and start over.”

TRD PR