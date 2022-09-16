RCR Event Preview - Bristol

This Week’s Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start on pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. His best finish at the .533-mile speedway is fourth-place in 2020. Reddick had five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and Bristol, grabbing a win in 2019 and racking up four top-10 finishes. He claimed one top-10 finish and won one pole position in two Truck Series starts at Bristol. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet scored a second-place finish earlier this season on dirt at Bristol, one of nine top-fives he has racked up during the 2022 season. NASCAR Playoff Outlook ... Last weekend at Kansas Speedway, Reddick won his second pole position this season, third of his Cup Series career and first on an oval. He enters the Round 1 cutoff race at Bristol 11th in the Playoff standings, two points above the cutline. The Flying Croissants Are Back! ... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the primary for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram. When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders! … When Reddick crosses the finish line first in the Cup Series and grabs the checkered flag, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race with the purchase of an adult entree. Offer is valid for dine-in only. See cheddars.com/offer/race- day for full details. Infield Takeover with Tyler at Bristol! ... Tyler Reddick will be participating in an infield takeover on Friday afternoon, September 16, at Bristol Motor Speedway from 2-3 p.m. ET, so don’t be surprised if Reddick visits your campsite. TYLER REDDICK QUOTE: This will be the first time the Next Gen car will be on the concrete surface at Bristol. What are your thoughts entering this weekend? “Every race in this round is very important for us. We have some really good tracks in this playoff run. Bristol has always been a good track but it is a bit of an unknown with this car. When I look at the trend of this car at the smaller tracks, you know, Bristol has always been an exciting place but I am certainly concerned with what the racing will look like. It may not be as crazy as some expect. There’s a lot of grip, we don’t have to peddle the car at all. We were actually working on Bristol a little bit on Saturday at Kansas. At first I was surprised, like wow, this is a lot of grip. It feels like you’re off the gas pedal as much as you would be on a mile-and-a-half. I think the speeds are going to be high enough there that I just don’t think someone is going to be able to move someone out of the way there. You’re pretty much going to have to go in there and hope you hit the guy because if you don’t, you’re going to go flying up into the wall and crash. It could be chaotic and if things stack up you could have some action but I don’t think it’s going to be the type of race where people are moving each other out the way because I don’t think you’re going to be able to get there.”