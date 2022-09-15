Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has made two starts at Bristol in the NXS, earning a win and the regular-season championship last year for Kaulig Racing

Allmendinger has led 1 lap at Bristol in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 22 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season "Bristol is a place we need to execute. It is the most physically demanding racetrack we go to. You get no rest at any point around that track and are physically wearing yourself down every lap. Knowing that we weren’t the fastest car there last year but were still able to come away with the win and the regular-season championship, gives me confidence in our abilities at Kaulig Racing." - AJ Allmendinger on Bristol