Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

- Jones at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend NASCAR heads to the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway where Erik Jones has seen success and strong runs across all three national series.
Jones will make his 10th-career Cup Series start at the Tennessee track on Saturday night driving the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy. In his previous nine starts, Jones has four top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, one pole starting position and 293 laps led. His best finish in the Cup Series came in his second Cup Start at the track in 2017 when he led 260 of 500 laps before being passed late in the race by Kyle Busch and had to settle for a second-place finish.
In the Xfinity Series, Jones has six starts with two wins (2016, 2017), three top-five finishes, four top-10 finishes, three pole starting positions and 120 laps led. With one lone start in the Truck Series at the track, Jones started the race fourth and finished sixth in 2015.
- Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway will have several chances to see Erik Jones before the race:
- Aim High: The U.S. Air Force will serve as the primary partner for Jones and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro team for Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The brand-new dark green paint scheme, designed by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman, was inspired by the famous B-29 Superfortress with glass up front and riveted panel design.
- About Air Force Recruiting Service: The mission of Air Force Recruiting Service is to inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen and Space professionals. We are looking for America’s best and brightest to fill approximately 30,000 opportunities in more than 200 Air Force specialties, as well as more than 300 space professionals in approximately 27 specific career fields in fiscal 2021. Additionally, our total force partners, the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard are collectively hiring more than 19,000 part-time Airmen. Our military recruits to retain, providing tough, highly technical training that gives our future servicemembers the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force and protect our nation’s interests in space. For more information about Air Force and U.S. Space Force benefits and opportunities, go to www.airforce.com.
- From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m really looking to Bristol this weekend with our U.S. Airforce Chevy team. It’s been one of my better tracks through the years in every series. I just really enjoy racing there. I don’t know what the Next Gen car is going to race like there, that’s going to be a pretty new experience for everybody and trying to figure out how it’s going to work. I always look forward to getting to Bristol and look forward to seeing what this car is going to race like there. Hopefully it has some similarities to what the old car was there.”
