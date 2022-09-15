Petty GMS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway II

- Dillon at Bristol Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has made nine starts at the Last Great Coliseum in his NASCAR Cup Series career, dating back to 2016. Out of those starts, Dillon has amassed four Top-20 finishes, with a track best of 15th place. He most recently finished 18th in the 2020 night race.

The veteran also has made eleven Bristol starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, posting four Top-fives and eight Top-10 finishes, with a best result of fourth place. Dillon has also competed in three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events at the speedway, earning one Top-10 finish with a best result of sixth.

- High Tech Partnership: Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature EG3 Technologies as his primary sponsor this week for their second race of the season in Bristol. The company is headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, NC, and was formed when Spencer Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

- About EG3 Technologies: Founded in 2018, EG3 Technologies LLC is a privately held Small Business Enterprise (SBE) providing Part 145 Repair Capabilities, advanced hybrid manufacturing, and electro-mechanical design/assembly solutions for government agencies and businesses that have requirements for extreme performance and reliability. EG3’s founding vision came through the observations and experiences of its creators, which underscored the need for an agile organization that can provide business and government agencies with rapid development of the innovative, high-performance solutions they rely on. EG3’s entry into the marketplace has been received with accolades, with multiple customer testimonies to the high standards of their innovation and execution, as well as their exceptional communication and client responsiveness. Since 2020, EG3 has created dedicated Government and Large Business verticals to better address the needs of requirements of its large-scale clients.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will have two opportunities to meet Ty Dillon throughout the weekend:

Food City Stage: Dillon will host a Q&A appearance at the Food City Stage in the BMS Fan Zone on Friday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM ET.

Chevy Display: Dillon will be at the Chevy Display in the BMS Fan Zone from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM ET on Saturday evening.

- Crew Chief Change: Earlier in the week, Petty GMS team officials announced that Ty Dillon will have new personnel atop the No. 42 pit box. Beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chad Norris will be stepping in to serve as the interim crew chief for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

- From the Drivers Seat: When we last visited Bristol in the spring, you fought hard to secure your first Top-10 of the season. What mindset do you bring as we head back there this weekend?

“For sure, when we raced on Bristol's dirt configuration in the spring time, our No. 42 team put together a fantastic race. We were able to win our heat race, which gave us the track position that we needed to be in contention throughout the entire race. However, as we return this weekend, it's going to be a completely different animal because nobody has any laps on this surface with the NextGen car. At the end of the day though, Bristol will always be Bristol in the sense that you need to survive all 500 laps to have a shot at a decent result. If we can unload our EG3 Technologies Chevy with speed right off the truck, I think we can have another solid showing.”