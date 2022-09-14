NCS AT BRISTOL: Team Chevy Advance

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 This weekend is a playoff cutoff race, what's it going to be like? "I'm so happy to be racing on the concrete at Bristol this time. It's going to be an intense race because it's an elimination race and I'm sure NASCAR knew what they were doing when they made it an elimination race. The atmosphere is always a little wild - walking through all of the fans and their excitement." What do you think the race at Bristol is going to be like? "I don't think I have an answer for that. With the new car its changed how we drive so many tracks with the shifting and different things, so only time will tell, especially on the concrete at Bristol." Do you ever take time to think about all of the stuff you've been through in your career, and now you see your name and think 'wow?' "I do. It's interesting because with this current car, watching a ton of old races for each track you're at doesn't really apply anymore. You can really only look at the race earlier this year. So when I go back and look at races from earlier this year when we are headed back for the second time, and we had a winning car, that's where I go 'wow, that's crazy to me.' Seeing my name at the merchandise hauler is cool but where I really feel it is when I think about all of the winning cars I've had this year." KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on if high-intensity dirt-track racing helps "slow down" the racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway for him: "I think Bristol (Motor Speedway) is definitely higher paced, higher intensity and more chaotic than any other track we go to. I’m used to high-intensity racing almost every week, so maybe the action ‘slows down’ a little bit for me at Bristol. I guarantee it doesn’t feel slow in the cockpit. It feels crazy and chaotic, and that’s why I love it." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on if characteristics of concrete Dover Motor Speedway track carry over to Bristol: "We’ve studied the most relevant data points we can pull from for comparison from years past – Dover (Motor Speedway) being one of them and other short tracks being another. Bristol is not really a short track and it’s not really an intermediate – it’s a super-fast short track. There are characteristics from both styles of tracks that kind of blend for Bristol, so how we have blended things in the past is how we are preparing for this weekend." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on the approach you must have heading into the first elimination race: "No one is safe in this grid and this format. You have to be willing to accept a hard challenge or accept a must-win situation. I’ve said that a lot over the last few years. Phoenix (Raceway) is a must win, so you are just preparing yourself to embrace moments like that more and be more comfortable in situations of that magnitude. We’ll see what it brings." Elliott on the unknowns of racing the Next Gen for the first time on the concrete Bristol layout: "That one is really interesting in my opinion. I’m excited to get to Bristol (Motor Speedway). It’s a really iconic event on our schedule. That fall night race is one that I always look forward to going to. I’m excited about that. Hopefully, you get it (the setup) right because it will be a bit of a guess for everyone." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on the challenge of the Next Gen car at Bristol: "It’s going to be a challenge for sure since we haven’t raced there with this car. Bristol (Motor Speedway) is super unique. There’s not a whole lot you can find a lot of parallels with. It’s going to be a clean sheet of paper setup and you have no experience running there. This is going to be one of the tougher ones for sure. The key is to have a good car and have good speed. That will open up a lot of opportunities to score a lot of points and I certainly think that we’re capable of doing that." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1 Byron on what it will take to continue momentum through the final race of the Round of 16: "I think we need just one more solid, smooth race to say that we’ve turned things around from the summer. We’ve had two good races so far to open this round. It’s really about continuing to limit the damage and mistakes in the first round especially with how a lot of things are different this year. The competition seems to fluctuate more at different style tracks. It’s more about racing your own race and not the competition. You need to be the best version of yourself and can’t overthink too much. It’s race the way we know how and definitely not do anything too crazy right now to jeopardize that. We just need to make sure we continue to have all the little details buttoned up so we don’t cost us our own race and we’ll advance on." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on the strategy involved for Saturday’s race: "This weekend is a little bit of an unknown since we haven’t race at Bristol (Motor Speedway) yet with the Next Gen car, not on dirt. We have a good short-track package from previous races this season that gives us a good starting point. I think historically this race, similar to the first two races of the playoffs, have more of a strategy element to them. You have a chance of long green-flag runs and having to manage lap traffic. That brings up the decision on when to pit or when not to pit. Those types of races are the ones we live for. If a caution comes out at the right time, you can’t control that. Once and awhile you have a straight forward race where everything lines up and you consistently pit within the same five-lap window. Those races are nice but it doesn’t happen often. We get paid to make those decisions on what to do when. It makes it interesting to watch especially with points on the line. Saturday night’s race could come down to who made the right calls when." ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Bowman on his approach to Saturday’s race at Bristol: "I think we have a lot of momentum heading to Bristol (Motor Speedway) and our team is focused on making a championship run. Greg (Ives) and the team back at the shop have been building really fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaros and our pit crew has been firing on all cylinders. Getting a top-10 finish at Darlington Raceway and then a top-five finish at Kansas Speedway really puts our best foot forward this postseason." GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Ives on heading to Bristol for the first elimination race: "We are in a good place heading into the elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway – 30 points ahead of the cut line is nice but more is always good. Alex (Bowman) has done a great job the last couple of weeks, maximizing every opportunity and getting all the points we can. We are going to approach Bristol like we do every other weekend and try to maximize points." TY DILLON, NO. 42 EG3 TECHNOLOGIES CAMARO ZL1 When we last visited Bristol in the spring, you fought hard to secure your first Top-10 of the season. What mindset do you bring as we head back there this weekend? “For sure, when we raced on Bristol's dirt configuration in the spring time, our No. 42 team put together a fantastic race. We were able to win our heat race, which gave us the track position that we needed to be in contention throughout the entire race. However, as we return this weekend, it's going to be a completely different animal because nobody has any laps on this surface with the NextGen car. At the end of the day though, Bristol will always be Bristol in the sense that you need to survive all 500 laps to have a shot at a decent result. If we can unload our EG3 Technologies Chevy with speed right off the truck, I think we can have another solid showing.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1 William Byron said you are the most dangerous driver in the playoffs and the driver to watch out for that might win it all. How does that make you feel? “He said I’m the most dangerous in the playoffs? I get goosebumps by you saying that because I’ve been working really hard to do that. I’m the kind of guy where I like to do it that way. If you think about it – the year I won the (Xfinity) championship – not a lot of people would bet on me. I did and I won it. I like it that way. I like to be under the radar and not to make a lot of noise. Go out there and beat them, but quietly.” What are the challenges of racing the Next Gen car on the concrete at Bristol for the first time? “That’s a very good question. The only racetrack that we’ve been that is similar to Bristol – but not the same by any means – is Dover. Nobody really knows what to expect at Bristol. It’s a racetrack that is by itself. It’s completely different than anything else and it’s a tough place. With 20 minutes of practice; if you miss it during the week, you’re going to have a long weekend and a long 500 laps. I love Bristol. It’s actually one of my favorite racetracks and I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I’m not really thinking about it too much once I’m in the race. But during the week, there are a lot of conversations about that. I think the preparation we do during the week is going to be important because nobody really knows what is going to work in Bristol, just because it’s so different than everything else that we’ve done.” Are you satisfied with your season? “Somebody asked me if I was happy and excited to be in the playoffs, and honestly it feels normal to me. This is not a surprise. I think the fun part is about to begin. The winning was a lot of fun. I proved to myself that I can do it. I knew I could do it, but now everybody knows as well. They do know that I can do it and my team can do it, and we have everything that it takes to get it done. Now we have to do it on a consistent basis. In the last two months, we’ve been extremely consistent." As a first time playoff driver, are you at a disadvantage going up against drivers who have already won a championship? “I feel like those guys are already champions, they already know the feeling. So the advantage that they have mostly is mental, not so much physically in the car. But they already know what it feels like. I’ve had this feeling in the Xfinity Series, which is different. But at the same time, it’s the same thing, just multiple it by three or four. I think if we can stay calm, relax and continue to do exactly the same thing that we’ve been doing the last few months, we’re going to be in good shape.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Enfinger's thoughts on beginning this next round of the playoffs at Bristol: “Honestly, our strategy for the other races in this round won't matter until we get past Bristol. Jeff (Hensley, Crew Chief) and the rest of the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team have put a lot of effort behind our chassis this week - it's the same one that we raced at IRP with. So hopefully, that goes well for us, but you never know how it's going to play out at that track. There are eight of us that want to go out there and lock ourselves into the championship, so it's going to be a tough fight no doubt. We can't really look past this race, because depending on how our race at Bristol goes to open this next round will determine our outlook moving forward." JACK WOOD, NO. 24 CHEVYLINERS.COM SILVERADO RST Wood's thoughts on making his first truck start at Bristol: "I'm excited to return to short track racing this weekend; I think Bristol is a track that provides us with an opportunity to have a solid night, but there is also an opportunity to showcase a lot of attrition. If we can just keep our nose clean and put ourselves in the right spot at the right time, it should hopefully allow for us to have a good finish which will help us build momentum for the final four races of the season. It will be a short trip up to Tennessee, and I'm excited to hit the high banks with my No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Silverado RST."