Kyle Busch Bristol a Sight for Sore Eyes

Despite strong efforts by Kyle Busch in each of the first two races of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, neither neither race turned out how he and his team had hoped. In the Round of 16 opener at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway two weekends ago, Busch led a race high 155 laps and appeared headed for victory when an engine issue derailed his bid just 21 laps from the finish. Last weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Busch again had a strong outing, having worked his way into the top-five before a pit-road penalty relegated him to the back of the field. From there, he spun through the infield grass and damaged his car enough to keep him out of contention.

While the first two playoff races have not netted the results he and his team expected, good news is on the horizon in the form of his favorite racetrack on the circuit – Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, site of Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The event has long been a staple on the Cup Series schedule and certainly a favorite of drivers and fans alike. Many even argue that the 500-lap race is slowly and steadily evolving into a crown jewel on the schedule. Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), has at least nine reasons why he’s been looking forward to Bristol and its significance in the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. His eight wins on its high-banked, half-mile concrete surface are the most among active drivers. If anyone thought adding dirt to the surface would slow Busch down at Bristol, they’d need to think again. Busch brought home a victory there in April’s Food City Dirt Race, giving him nine total wins within the confines of the track coined “The Last Great Colosseum.” A ninth Cup Series victory on the concrete surface and 10th overall at Bristol would send the younger Busch brother into a tie with some all-time greats of the sport. Dale Earnhardt, Cale Yarborough and Rusty Wallace all ended their careers at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” with nine victories. If Busch was to achieve nine Bristol concrete wins, the next milestone would be Darrell Waltrip’s all-time record of 12 wins at the Tennessee short track. A win Saturday night for the M&M’S driver would not only add to his career total at Bristol, but also vault him directly into the playoffs’ Round of 12. Heading into Saturday night’s race, Busch sits just two points below the top-12 cutline to advance. The Round of 12 begins Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion, holds the distinction of being the only driver in NASCAR history to win all three national series races in a single weekend, which he’s done twice at the Bristol bullring. He captured the “Bristol Triple” in 2010 and 2017, when he swept NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series races. In addition to his eight career Cup Series concrete surface wins, Busch has 14 top-fives and 19 top-10s in 32 career starts on the concrete surface at Northeast Tennessee’s “Thunder Valley.” So, as Busch and the M&M’S team head to Bristol this weekend, it will no doubt be a sight for sore eyes. A ninth victory on the concrete surface would not only put him alongside NASCAR Hall of Famers Earnhardt, Yarborough, and Wallace, but also send him to the next round of the playoffs so he can take another step toward a third Cup Series championship.