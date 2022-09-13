McDowell, Love's Travel Stops and Luber Finer Ready to Repeat Bristol Success

Michael McDowell and his Love’s team are set to return to Bristol (TN.) Motor Speedway this weekend for a Saturday night rumble in “The Last Great Colosseum.” Bristol, a place where he earned a ninth-place finish in the spring on the dirt configuration, is poised to improve on that in just a few days’ time.



With eight races left in the 2022 campaign, McDowell and his team are poised to reach victory lane before seasons’ end, while the team has already claimed XX top-ten finishes to this point. With stronger Bristol results in the past few seasons, the driver and team paring have a best asphalt finishing result of tenth in 2020, and twelfth in 2021.



“Racing under the lights brings with an entirely different atmosphere to the track,” says McDowell. “There are no shortage of challenges Bristol has to offer, but everything is amplified under night conditions. With tight, momentum-based racing, it is important that we are on our “A-Game” all night in the cockpit, on the pit box, and on pit lane. We have been close to victory lane many times with our Love’s Travel Stops Ford this season, and we will continue to execute to get there.”



Michael continues, “We have been firing on all cylinders this season, and our entire Front Row Motorsports program has elevated from last season into this one. Our Love’s, Luber Finer Ford has improved every weekend still, and we are close to breaking through, and taking that next step up in performance. We expect this weekend to be that weekend.”



This weekend’s night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway will take stage at 7:30pm et on USA.



FRM PR