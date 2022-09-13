Long John Silver’s Partner with Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver’s will partner with NASCAR Cup Series rookie, Todd Gilliland, for the 500-lap night race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this Saturday night.
Gilliland enters Saturday night’s race under the lights after a 23rd place finish at Kansas Speedway and is looking to build some strong runs as the Cup Series heads into the final eight races of the 2022 season.
“We’ve learned a lot this season,” said Gilliland. “I am proud of how well our team has come together to adapt to the new car. We still have a few more races to put together some strong runs and I am looking forward to getting to Bristol this weekend.”
Long John Silver’s returns to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the first time since 2019, this time partnering with Todd Gilliland and creating a fresh look for this weekend’s night race.
“It is really cool to see the Long John Silver’s brand back on a FRM Ford this weekend at Bristol,” stated Gilliland. “It is even more cool to see that they are changing up the familiar paint scheme and bringing chrome numbers to the night race. I think this car will look great out on the track and hope we can deliver them a great run.”
Gilliland and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford will race on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
FRM PR
Speedway Digest Staff
