Brad Keselowski | Bristol II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Friday in group format, which will determine Saturday’s lineup.

Keselowski at Bristol

Cup start at Bristol. In 23 starts he has three wins with eight top-10s and a 16.8 average finish. He most recently won the 2020 spring race after starting from the pole, and won back-to-back races in the 2011 fall event and 2012 spring race.

Keselowski has led laps in 13 different Bristol races totaling 904 laps led, his second-best effort among all tracks.

He carries a 9.6 average starting spot with two poles (2020 – both) and 14 starts inside the top-10.

Keselowski also made 14 Xfinity starts at Bristol with one win and eight top-10s, and seven Truck starts with one win and three top-10s.

Matt McCall at Bristol

Cup race from Bristol this weekend where he has a 13.1 average finish and four top-10 results. He and Kurt Busch teamed up for top-10s in three-straight races in 2019-20, with his best career finish of second with the No. 1 team in 2019. He also finished eighth with Jamie McMurray back in 2016, and has finished outside the top-20 just once dating back seven seasons.

McCall has an average starting position of 16.4 with three starts inside the top-10, including a career-best fourth with Busch in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Bristol:

“I’m excited to get to Bristol, as this is one of the most thrilling and event-filled races on our calendar. Our cars are continuing to get better both in results and how they drive, so our goals for getting better every day have not changed. We’re looking forward to a great Saturday night in Bristol.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 25th a week ago at Kansas.

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 11th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

RFK PR