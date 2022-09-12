FRM Kansas Weekend Recap: Smith Advances to 'Round of Eight', McDowell and Gilliland fight handling at Kansas

|
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) traveled to Kansas Speedway for playoff racing as Zane Smith, Michael McDowell, and Todd Gilliland all saw action this weekend.
Zane Smith fired off in the No.38 Hamsters USA Ford F-150 on Friday night en route to a fourth-place finish and his 11th top-5 of 2022.
Todd Gilliland, in the No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang, finished inside the Top-25 with a 23rd place finish.
Michael McDowell and the No. 34 WISE-EV team finished 16th after racing up front and in the top-10 throughout the day.
Smith and the Hamsters USA team came into Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race 46-points above the cut line to advance to the next round in the playoffs. Needing a good finish and a strong points day, the No. 38 team accomplished just that.
Smith rolled off ninth in his No. 38 Ford F-150 for the 134-lap event. In the first stage, Smith worked his way up a few positions and crossed the line fifth in Stage One. He gained more track position as the truck started to come to life and finished second in Stage Two.
By the end of the race, the No. 38 team tried to make adjustments to get Smith what he needed for the lead, but as the final stage progressed, Smith was too tight to challenge for the lead and finished in the fourth position.
“We just didn't have the speed to contend with the No. 4 up front," said Smith. "The No. 38 crew tried to make a few adjustments to make it better, we just got too tight there at the end. Now we're just looking ahead at these next three races and hopefully advance our way to Phoenix. I'm looking forward to Bristol."
FRM PR