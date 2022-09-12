Monday, Sep 12

Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Hollywood Casino 400
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 27th

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish: 18th

 

"We had a good CURE Token Camaro ZL1 there at the end of the race. We worked on it all day on pit road and got the car handling better and better. Ultimately, we just needed track position, but we matched our finish from the last race at Kansas. I think we made solid gains and learned even more this week. I’m thankful for the hard work from everyone at Kaulig Racing this weekend."

 

- Noah Gragson

 
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 27th

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 12th

Finish: 19th

 

 

"We had a really good LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 this week. After a tough couple weeks, we finally had some speed back in our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets. We Just didn’t execute perfectly and had a mistake on pit road there at the end."

 

- Justin Haley

Kansas Lottery 300
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 6th

 

"I’m disappointed with how we ended up today. We fought handling issues and just couldn’t figure out which direction we needed to go in with our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy. We’re hoping to get back on track for Bristol and the playoffs."

 

- AJ Allmendinger
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Start: 14th

Stage 1 Finish: 13th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 13th

 

 

"I think we had a really good car set up for the second half of the race and put ourselves in a really good position there at the end. I just kind of missed it on that last restart and cost myself six spots. I’m feeling really optimistic moving forward to Bristol."

 

 

- Landon Cassill
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 15th

Finish: 15th

 

“We didn’t quite like how we unloaded this weekend, and the issues we fought in practice showed up immediately when the green flag dropped. We fought hard. I wish we could have had the whole race to work together to try to make some progress, but rain shortened our weekend. Our plan is to regroup, go to Bristol, and finish off the regular season on a strong note."

 

- Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing PR

