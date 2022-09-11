Ford Performance NASCAR: Kansas 2 (Full Post Race Package)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

9th - Ryan Blaney (P)

12th - Austin Cindric (P)

13th - Chase Briscoe (P)

15th - Chris Buescher

16th - Michael McDowell

17th - Joey Logano (P)

21st - Aric Almirola

22nd - Cole Custer

23rd - Todd Gilliland

25th - Brad Keselowski

27th - Cody Ware

28th - JJ Yeley

31st - BJ McLeod

32nd - Harrison Burton

36th - Kevin Harvick (P)

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang (Finished 9th)

“We were okay. We drove up through the field pretty decent there starting off and finished second in the first stage. I was proud of the progress we made. I had to come down pit road there after the first stage and had to kind of reset in the back. From there we just weren’t quite good enough to get back up into the top-five. I was chasing it and adjusting the car after that. Overall, not a bad day. It was a good points day and we are looking pretty decent going into Bristol. We will have to just go there and have a good day.”

----

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Snap on Ford Mustang (Finished 12th)

“I felt like we made the car better all day and we just got hosed at one point on a restart, the final restart there. We lost all the spots that I had gained and we never got those back. I just drove the car too hard trying to make it up and got too loose by the end of the race. Overall, like I said, we didn’t beat ourselves. We check that box the last two weeks. Bristol will be a big unknown and big challenge. We can’t take points for granted. I feel like we gave a few away today.”

WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED TO ACCOMPLISH NEXT WEEK TO MOVE ON TO THE NEXT ROUND? “Well, a guarantee would be to win. I want to win at Bristol, that would be awesome. I have had a lot of heartache at Bristol, okay?. I would like to change that but maybe I will just take moving on to the next round. I have a lot of work ahead and a lot of really good guys I am going to have to beat.”

----

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang (Finished 13th)

“For us, we definitely started off and our balance was way different than in practice. I was worried at the beginning but our team did a good job of making good adjustments and good pit stops and good restarts to get up to fourth or fifth there. We were able to run top-five if we could maintain track position. We came down pit road and the 51 just buried us and pinned me in. I couldn’t get around him and we went from running fourth to running 15th and was stuck there the rest of the day. I wish we could have got our Mustang up there. I feel like we had top-five speed we just needed the track position to go with it and we weren’t quite good enough to drive back through the field again. Going to Bristol not in on points isn’t the end of the world. I would love to be nine points up, obviously, but being nine points out, I feel like we can go there and get some stage points and be in good shape.”

----

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Finished 17th)

“Not a great day for us. We were hanging in there in the beginning for a little bit and it looked like at one point, in the middle of the race, that we were the fastest car on the track. We were up to second and running down the leader and it was good. Caution came out and we put scuffs on and we lost a little bit of track position. Not much. We put new tires on and it just was not good. The balance was off without changing anything. Beats me.”

BRISTOL NEXT WEEK. YOU ARE IN A GOOD SPOT IN POINTS

“Well, it could be better. We are plus-40 in points so that is a decent spot to go racing. I wish we were positioned first but it is what it is.”

----

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang (Accident Quote)

“When those two cars came up in front of me I just got super tight. When I lifted it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight.”

NOW YOU WILL BE IN A HAIL MARY SITUATION AT BRISTOL: “Yeah, it is what it is. We were racing to win anyway today, so that is what we will do again next week.”

Ford Performance PR