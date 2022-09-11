Transcript: Christopher Bell - Kansas Speedway

Q. Christopher Bell finishes third. Chris, you ran the top five all day. What more did you need to maybe go get the victory?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Just got off a little bit on our balance that last run, but overall a great points day and very proud of everyone on this DEWALT No. 20 team. Great day for Toyota and happy for Bubba to get a win. He was really deserving, really fast all day. Great points day. We'll move on and try and win one.

Q. You enter Bristol 58 points above the cut line. Your crew chief Adams Stevens told me, That's the kind of day to maximize every point. You did that here today. How proud does that make you of this race team?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: I'm very happy that we're finally getting the results that this team deserves. Our speed has been there all year, and I feel like we've given up a couple good finishes. Last couple of weeks we've been building on it, and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling.

Q. I think this makes the 20 team a bona fide championship contender here.

NASCAR PR