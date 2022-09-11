Transcript - Bubba Wallace Frontstretch Interview - Kansas Speedway

Q. Yeah is right. Bubba Wallace, hard to victory lane, held them off. Fast all day. What does this mean to you?

BUBBA WALLACE: Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week. Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened. He was ready to get the deal done. Appreciate him. Appreciate MJ, Curtis, Gene. Everybody on that side of things, everybody at 23XI. Men and women there, they work their tails off.

Just so proud. Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.

Q. What does it mean to race as hard as you had to? The one at Talladega was a little different, and then to have Denny chasing you at the end.

BUBBA WALLACE: Yeah. I knew Denny was going to be strong. That's the things I look at, is he wasn't that good at the beginning of the day, and he comes up and finishes P2. And that's what I want to start doing. When we don't have the best days, just capitalize on moments like that. It's cool to beat the boss, but man, we were just lights-out today once we got to the lead, and it was a lot of fun.

Q. You've been open with us in the past. You get anxious.

BUBBA WALLACE: Yeah.

Q. Were you anxious all day? Were you ever anxious or never anxious?

BUBBA WALLACE: It's funny. I ran into my old crew chief, Jerry Baxter after the truck race, and I text him. I said, Jerry, I think it's going to be a good weekend. We called our shot.

What a really cool paint scheme on our Toyota Camry root. They've done a lot for me in my career in a short amount of time. To throw honor to the people we lost on 9/11 is incredible. To put this in victory lane is really cool.

Q. How did you stay focused?

BUBBA WALLACE: Been doing this for a really long time. I haven't won a race like that in a really long time, but just knowing getting excited is going to mess you up, so it was just cool, calm, and collected, and here we are.

Q. You shushed some of the doubters. Do you want to say anything to the fans, your fans?

BUBBA WALLACE: True fans that are out there, thank you, guys. I love you. It's been a tough road. You guys are the best. Let's keep this train rolling. Thank you.

Q. Bubba Wallace, he took it today at Kansas.

